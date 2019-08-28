Comparing of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

As Application Software companies, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.68 N/A 0.48 67.04 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 19.78% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 47.6% respectively. Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.