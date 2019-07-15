Comparing of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

As Application Software companies, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 101 7.34 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synaptics Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synaptics Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. From a competition point of view, SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synaptics Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Synaptics Incorporated has a 29.46% upside potential and an average target price of $40.17. Competitively the consensus target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, which is potential 10.70% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than SPS Commerce Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 96.7% respectively. About 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while SPS Commerce Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Synaptics Incorporated.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.