Comparing of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.66 N/A -0.12 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.90 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synaptics Incorporated and SeaChange International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synaptics Incorporated and SeaChange International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Synaptics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and SeaChange International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $40.17, and a 34.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has weaker performance than Synaptics Incorporated

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors SeaChange International Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.