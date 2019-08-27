Comparing of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

We are contrasting Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.71 N/A 0.48 67.04 FireEye Inc. 15 3.38 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synaptics Incorporated and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics Incorporated has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. FireEye Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and FireEye Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 15.52% and an $37 average price target. On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 42.43% and its average price target is $19.2. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 76.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated was more bearish than FireEye Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats FireEye Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.