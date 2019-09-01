Comparing of SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Since SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.04 N/A -1.44 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 4.02 N/A 0.81 22.34

Demonstrates SVMK Inc. and NIC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SVMK Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SVMK Inc. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SVMK Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%. Competitively NIC Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 0.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that SVMK Inc. looks more robust than NIC Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of SVMK Inc. shares and 91% of NIC Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of NIC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was less bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.