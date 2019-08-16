Comparing of SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

This is a contrast between SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.31 N/A -1.44 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 173 13.40 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SVMK Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SVMK Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

SVMK Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, HubSpot Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SVMK Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SVMK Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 24.36%. Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s consensus target price is $191.67, while its potential upside is 2.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that SVMK Inc. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year SVMK Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc. beats SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.