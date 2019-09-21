Comparing of SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Both SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.69 N/A -1.44 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 197 13.19 N/A 4.90 41.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SVMK Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SVMK Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

SVMK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SVMK Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

SVMK Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 21.68% upside potential. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s consensus price target is $230.6, while its potential upside is 6.48%. The results provided earlier shows that SVMK Inc. appears more favorable than ANSYS Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SVMK Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. Comparatively, ANSYS Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year SVMK Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.