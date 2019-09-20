Comparing of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of SVB Financial Group’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SVB Financial Group and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 0.00% 19.40% 1.70% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SVB Financial Group and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group N/A 223 11.65 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

SVB Financial Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SVB Financial Group and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $263.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. The competitors have a potential upside of 66.70%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SVB Financial Group and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVB Financial Group 2.61% 3.85% -7.37% -3.35% -23.09% 22.14% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that SVB Financial Group is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SVB Financial Group’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SVB Financial Group’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.