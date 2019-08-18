Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 35.3% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.