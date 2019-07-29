Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Its Rivals

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sutro Biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sutro Biopharma Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With average price target of $20, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a potential upside of 81.16%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s rivals beat Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.