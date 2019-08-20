Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.92 N/A -1.66 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 71.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.