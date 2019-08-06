Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.