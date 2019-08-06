Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|5.60
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|1.9%
|-4.09%
|13.27%
|5.52%
|0%
|24.94%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
