Comparing of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

We are contrasting Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.60 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a 68.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 127.70%. Based on the data given earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.