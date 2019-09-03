Comparing of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

This is a contrast between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.20 N/A -1.63 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Surface Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 2.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.