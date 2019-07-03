Comparing of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.61 N/A -0.11 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1366.69 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 14.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.