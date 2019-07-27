Comparing of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.10 N/A -0.11 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 165.02% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.