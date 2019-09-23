Comparing of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 152.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.