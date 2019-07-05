Comparing of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.61 N/A -0.11 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Surface Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,092.41% and its average target price is $44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.