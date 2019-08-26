Comparing of Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.05 N/A -80.14 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Superior Energy Services Inc. and SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5%

Volatility & Risk

Superior Energy Services Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s 2.75 beta is the reason why it is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 1,030.29% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares and 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 73.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Superior Energy Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.