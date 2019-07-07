Comparing of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Both Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.01 0.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.81 N/A 1.28 6.63

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Drilling Products Inc. and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Superior Drilling Products Inc. and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Superior Drilling Products Inc. and PermRock Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 56.3% respectively. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53% PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend while PermRock Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.