Comparing of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and Its Peers

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 17% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superior Drilling Products Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.80% -1.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Superior Drilling Products Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Superior Drilling Products Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.82 2.51

The peers have a potential upside of 52.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superior Drilling Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.74. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s rivals beat Superior Drilling Products Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.