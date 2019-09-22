Comparing of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Since Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 55 3.12 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.74 beta means Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s volatility is 174.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Core Laboratories N.V. on the other hand, has 1.89 beta which makes it 89.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Core Laboratories N.V. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Core Laboratories N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Superior Drilling Products Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 25.62% and its consensus target price is $61.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Insiders held 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Superior Drilling Products Inc. was more bearish than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Core Laboratories N.V. beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.