Comparing of SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

We are comparing SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 63 3.38 N/A 5.61 11.88 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41

In table 1 we can see SunTrust Banks Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SunTrust Banks Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SunTrust Banks Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Toronto-Dominion Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SunTrust Banks Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.2% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

SunTrust Banks Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Ratings

SunTrust Banks Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00

$69.5 is SunTrust Banks Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.42%. On the other hand, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s potential upside is 33.50% and its consensus target price is $77. Based on the data given earlier, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is looking more favorable than SunTrust Banks Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SunTrust Banks Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 66.7% respectively. 0.3% are SunTrust Banks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.05% are The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.33% 4.83% 2.76% 9.86% -8.58% 32.04% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc. has stronger performance than The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Summary

SunTrust Banks Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.