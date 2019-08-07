Comparing of Sunoco LP (SUN) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP 31 0.16 N/A 1.99 16.95 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.51 0.00

Demonstrates Sunoco LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7% Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -9.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Sunoco LP is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunoco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sunoco LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sunoco LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 0 2 1 2.33 Pacific Ethanol Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunoco LP has an average price target of $33.75, and a 4.01% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Pacific Ethanol Inc. is $2.25, which is potential 256.01% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pacific Ethanol Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunoco LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunoco LP and Pacific Ethanol Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders held 26.77% of Sunoco LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27% Pacific Ethanol Inc. -12.79% -27.83% -49.88% -60.2% -81.33% -37.13%

For the past year Sunoco LP has 24.27% stronger performance while Pacific Ethanol Inc. has -37.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Sunoco LP beats Pacific Ethanol Inc.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.