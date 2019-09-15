Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.47 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 45.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.