Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 348 4.48 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 290.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.25. Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $425.25, with potential upside of 44.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.4% and 73.9% respectively. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.