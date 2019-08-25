Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.79 beta indicates that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.25, and a 322.57% upside potential. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,019.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 45.6%. Insiders held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.