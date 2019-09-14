Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 4.2%. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.