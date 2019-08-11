Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 140.48 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, and a 311.39% upside potential. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 143.20%. The data provided earlier shows that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 75.3%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.