Comparing of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.7 and it happens to be 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.25, and a 277.91% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.