Comparing of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Since Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.42 N/A -0.64 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.71 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 demonstrates Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Viper Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Viper Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Analyst Ratings

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Viper Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a 361.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Competitively the consensus target price of Viper Energy Partners LP is $41.75, which is potential 44.11% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Viper Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 89.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.