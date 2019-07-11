Comparing of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.65 N/A -0.54 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.59 N/A 0.97 8.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Callon Petroleum Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 261.45%. Competitively Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus target price of $10.57, with potential upside of 61.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Sundance Energy Australia Limited appears more favorable than Callon Petroleum Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited was less bullish than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.