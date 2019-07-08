Comparing of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.40 N/A 1.68 2.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Southwestern Energy Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Suncor Energy Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Suncor Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Suncor Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s average price target is $5.33, while its potential upside is 89.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Suncor Energy Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.