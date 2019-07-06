Comparing of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05 The Allstate Corporation 93 0.84 N/A 6.91 13.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sun Life Financial Inc. and The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Life Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. From a competition point of view, The Allstate Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sun Life Financial Inc. and The Allstate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 The Allstate Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.5, while its potential upside is 17.30%. On the other hand, The Allstate Corporation’s potential upside is 2.88% and its consensus price target is $107.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Sun Life Financial Inc. looks more robust than The Allstate Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares and 82.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61% The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56%

For the past year Sun Life Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.