Comparing of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

As REIT – Residential companies, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. 122 10.29 N/A 1.52 87.15 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.15 N/A 1.43 13.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sun Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sun Communities Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sun Communities Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sun Communities Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.72% and an $117.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sun Communities Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 77.5%. About 2% of Sun Communities Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.