Comparing of Summit State Bank (SSBI) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank 12 3.01 N/A 0.96 11.98 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.96 N/A 2.78 9.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Summit State Bank and Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Summit State Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Plumas Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Plumas Bancorp’s 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.23 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Summit State Bank shares and 22.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares. Insiders owned roughly 15.8% of Summit State Bank’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Plumas Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 2.22% -1.03% -6.58% -17.19% -15.13% -2.29% Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34%

For the past year Summit State Bank had bearish trend while Plumas Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Summit State Bank.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.