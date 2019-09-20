Comparing of Summit State Bank (SSBI) and Its Rivals

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Summit State Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Summit State Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit State Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.50% 1.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Summit State Bank and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank N/A 12 14.24 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Summit State Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Summit State Bank and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

The competitors have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit State Bank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Summit State Bank has weaker performance than Summit State Bank’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Summit State Bank is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit State Bank’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Summit State Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Summit State Bank’s rivals beat Summit State Bank.