Comparing of Summit State Bank (SSBI) and Its Rivals

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
14.8% of Summit State Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Summit State Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Summit State Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit State Bank
|0.00%
|9.50%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Summit State Bank and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit State Bank
|N/A
|12
|14.24
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Summit State Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Summit State Bank and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit State Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.63
|2.51
The competitors have a potential upside of 66.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit State Bank and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit State Bank
|4.26%
|5.51%
|6.8%
|6.06%
|-21.73%
|4.08%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Summit State Bank has weaker performance than Summit State Bank’s rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.27 shows that Summit State Bank is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit State Bank’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.
Dividends
Summit State Bank does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Summit State Bank’s rivals beat Summit State Bank.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.