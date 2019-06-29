Comparing of Summit State Bank (SSBI) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank 12 2.79 N/A 0.96 11.98 Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.47 N/A 2.41 17.34

Table 1 demonstrates Summit State Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Summit State Bank is presently more affordable than Bank of Marin Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Summit State Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Bank of Marin Bancorp’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 15.8% of Summit State Bank’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 2.22% -1.03% -6.58% -17.19% -15.13% -2.29% Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.6% -1.7% -3.51% -0.38% 10.13% 1.21%

For the past year Summit State Bank has -2.29% weaker performance while Bank of Marin Bancorp has 1.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats on 10 of the 9 factors Summit State Bank.