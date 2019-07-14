Comparing of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) and Its Rivals

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 79.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 15.30% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. N/A 54 18.96 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 51.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s rivals beat Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.