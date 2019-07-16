Comparing of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.03 N/A 2.81 18.96 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10 0.80 N/A 0.14 68.25

Demonstrates Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s 0.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a -0.07 beta and it is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of American Outdoor Brands Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 44.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and American Outdoor Brands Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 74.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13% American Outdoor Brands Corporation -0.53% -2.5% -23.67% -30.84% -16.74% -27.29%

For the past year Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has 0.13% stronger performance while American Outdoor Brands Corporation has -27.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.