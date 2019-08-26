Comparing of Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 29 1.93 N/A 2.03 12.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Studio City International Holdings Limited and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Studio City International Holdings Limited and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Studio City International Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Studio City International Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Studio City International Holdings Limited and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 78.7% respectively. About 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited had bullish trend while Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.