Comparing of Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 189 5.73 N/A 5.17 35.93 Electromed Inc. 5 1.45 N/A 0.24 23.62

Table 1 highlights Stryker Corporation and Electromed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Electromed Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stryker Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Stryker Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Electromed Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stryker Corporation and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stryker Corporation has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Electromed Inc. has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Stryker Corporation and Electromed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.17% for Stryker Corporation with average price target of $210.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Stryker Corporation shares and 24.8% of Electromed Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.2% of Electromed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45% Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04%

For the past year Stryker Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Stryker Corporation beats Electromed Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.