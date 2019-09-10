Comparing of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.49 N/A 0.85 3.04 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.68 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential downside is -6.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 61.7% respectively. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.