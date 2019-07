Comparing of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

We will be comparing the differences between Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Healthcare Information Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.31 0.00 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 2.52 N/A 0.15 129.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -17% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. NextGen Healthcare Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.8% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0% 20.59% 7.42% 36.67% -21.15% 51.85% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -2.33% 4.38% 3.57% 20.31% 30.83% 24.36%

For the past year Streamline Health Solutions Inc. was more bullish than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NextGen Healthcare Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.