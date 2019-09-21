Comparing of Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 164 3.61 N/A -0.94 0.00 Tarena International Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1% Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27%

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Tarena International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Strategic Education Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tarena International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Strategic Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tarena International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Strategic Education Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Tarena International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Strategic Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tarena International Inc. has 34.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93% Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. had bullish trend while Tarena International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Strategic Education Inc. beats Tarena International Inc.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.