Comparing of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.95 N/A 5.10 0.54 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 63 14.89 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. Its rival Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 4.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.38% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 5.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.