Comparing of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

This is a contrast between STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.20 N/A 5.10 0.54 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Its competitor InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 54.8% respectively. 1.38% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.