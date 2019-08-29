Comparing of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.95 N/A 5.10 0.54 electroCore Inc. 4 32.44 N/A -2.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, electroCore Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and electroCore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 15.6% respectively. About 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, electroCore Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while electroCore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.