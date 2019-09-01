Comparing of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.09 N/A 5.10 0.54 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.92 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Antares Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antares Pharma Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Antares Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 56.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Antares Pharma Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.