Comparing of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 29 0.97 N/A 1.75 18.66 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 51 0.17 N/A 2.20 22.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stoneridge Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Stoneridge Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. In other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stoneridge Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stoneridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Stoneridge Inc.’s average target price is $35.67, while its potential upside is 16.57%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 37.40% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Stoneridge Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stoneridge Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 99.6% respectively. About 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. had bullish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Stoneridge Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.